Bfsg LLC Sells 26,407 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,478 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

