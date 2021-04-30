Bfsg LLC Sells 26,885 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.23% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.23. 252,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

