Bfsg LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,842. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

