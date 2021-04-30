Bfsg LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 391,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

