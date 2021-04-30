Bfsg LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.72. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.