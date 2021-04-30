Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,424. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

