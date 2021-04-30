Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

KDP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,570. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.