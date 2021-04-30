Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 197,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.