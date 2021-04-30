B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.