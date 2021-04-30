BGC Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 25,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,172 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 296,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,737. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.