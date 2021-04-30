Bibox Token Market Capitalization Achieves $16.36 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

BIX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

