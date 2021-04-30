BidiPass 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,862.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $419,670.05 and $19,862.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

