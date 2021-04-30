BiFi Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. BiFi has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00317720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

