BillionHappiness (BHC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,839.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $21,839.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $169.41 or 0.00294228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BillionHappiness alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003418 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BillionHappiness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BillionHappiness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.