Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BIOAF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

