BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. 1,445,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

