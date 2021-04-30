Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.33. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 56,791 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.