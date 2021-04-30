Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

