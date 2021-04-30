Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,477 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 310.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,593. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

