Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 27,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 257,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.99. 16,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

