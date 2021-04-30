Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

