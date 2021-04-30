Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 10.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 169.7% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,160,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 260,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.