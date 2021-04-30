Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 172,653 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 345,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.20. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

