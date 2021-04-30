Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 453,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.