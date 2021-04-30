Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

