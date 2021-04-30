Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $33.56 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX traded up $7.20 on Friday, hitting $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.