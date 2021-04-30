Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

