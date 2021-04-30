Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.42 and a 200 day moving average of $345.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.39.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

