Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $273.78. 26,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

