Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,004 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. 4,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.