Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,654 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $63,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. 1,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $212.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

