BitBall Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,707.89 or 0.99559743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00186098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.