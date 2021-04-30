Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $613,421.66 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.94 or 1.00185652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $736.46 or 0.01267066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00558287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00358263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00182316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,413,970 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.