Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches Market Cap of $13.70 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $2,817.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.