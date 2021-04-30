Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 31.9% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $500.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006887 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 95.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

