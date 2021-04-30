Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $37.70

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $37.70 or 0.00064798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $700.21 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,181.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.95 or 0.01751349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00553445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003498 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

