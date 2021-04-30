Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $462.33 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $462.33 million and $11.93 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020483 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.