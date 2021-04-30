Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $142.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $95.14 or 0.00164131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00424126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00208270 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.