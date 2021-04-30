Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $116,780.91 and approximately $154.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00423483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00167657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00206938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

