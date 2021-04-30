Bitcoin Plus Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.06 or 0.00020198 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $84,636.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,674 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.