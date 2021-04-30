Bitcoin Private Price Up 108% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $9,577.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 108% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

