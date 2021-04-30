Bitcoin SV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,719,564 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

