Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,707.32

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 51% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $117,707.32 and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.