BitcoiNote Reaches One Day Volume of $511.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 153% higher against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $123,896.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,580,995 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

