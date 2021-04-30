Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $66,051.53 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $66,051.53 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

