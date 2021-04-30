Bitgesell Trading Down 2% This Week (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitgesell has a market cap of $542,354.13 and approximately $2,857.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgesell coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgesell Coin Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 10,979,747 coins and its circulating supply is 10,723,262 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca

