Bithao Trading Up 9.9% This Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $29,468.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

