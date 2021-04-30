Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $81,246.42 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 184% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,891,715 coins and its circulating supply is 9,891,711 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

