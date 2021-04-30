BitRewards Market Capitalization Tops $102,530.91 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $102,530.91 and $275.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRewards has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

