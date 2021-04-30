BitSend (BSD) Price Up 4.1% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, BitSend has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $196,491.61 and $109.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00558050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00022002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.63 or 0.02496076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,793,075 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

